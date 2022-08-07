From Assam's introduction of Mission Bhumiputra to use of tea-garden lands for tourism in Assam, the week that was

Guwahati, Aug 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah, launched "Mission Bhumiputra", a simplified and digital way to issue caste certificates to students. The Bhumiputra Portal was inaugurated at a programme held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. The mission has been implemented by the Departments of Tribal Affairs (Plain) and Social Justice Empowerment to carry forward the government's mission of easy public service to the public.

Assam CM launches Mission Bhumiputra for easy public service













With the introduction of the portal, the manual system of issuing caste certificates will come to an end. The Chief Minister also said that people had to bear encumbrances to secure such documents earlier. However, with the launch of Mission Bhumiputra, such problems will be solved without any hindrance. He further added that the certificates will be available in the Digi locker under the IT Act and will be digitally signed by the respective deputy commissioners.

Guwahati Smart City Ltd. initiates work on the Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project

The Guwahati Smart City Limited has initiated its work on the Brahmaputra River Front Development Project in the city. It has completed the topographical and bathymetric surveys, and now has undertaken the geotechnical investigation (boreholes).

According to government officials, the work order was issued on March 17 this year and the project is expected to be completed by March 17, 2025.

The 1.2-km-long project will be completed at a cost of Rs 327.31 crore. According to the documents available, the project intends to develop the city's riverfront in a comprehensive manner so that it can be turned into an asset for the city. The Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project envisages the development of a walkway, a cycle track, and a jogging track, along with a viewpoint, a fountain, a senior citizen park, a theme-based garden, a jetty terminal, kiosks, etc.

Besides, it is reported that the jetty terminal will also be redeveloped and will be integrated with a 15-metre boulevard with a wide street, typically one lined with trees.

Tea Garden land in Assam to be used for tourism and green power generation

The Assam Government, in an amendment to the Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1956, has allowed tea gardens to utilise a part of their non-productive land for tourism, cash crop cultivation, green power generation and food processing. According to the Assam Ordinance No. III of 2022, the activities permitted include----promotion of eco-friendly tea tourism; cultivation of agricultural crops; animal husbandry and fisheries; green power and non-conventional energy resources; introduction of social infrastructure, recreation centres and other public institutions.









Moreover, it stated that government offices could also be set up by tea garden authorities or government entities, along with the initiation of food processing, blending, and packaging units. The amendment will help in the fulfilment of a long-standing demand of the tea industry, which would boost the industry through diversification.

