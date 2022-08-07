84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

From Assam's introduction of Mission Bhumiputra to use of tea-garden lands for tourism in Assam, the week that was

By The Assam Tribune
From Assams introduction of Mission Bhumiputra to use of tea-garden lands for tourism in Assam, the week that was
X

Guwahati, Aug 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah, launched "Mission Bhumiputra", a simplified and digital way to issue caste certificates to students. The Bhumiputra Portal was inaugurated at a programme held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. The mission has been implemented by the Departments of Tribal Affairs (Plain) and Social Justice Empowerment to carry forward the government's mission of easy public service to the public.

Assam CM launches Mission Bhumiputra for easy public service




With the introduction of the portal, the manual system of issuing caste certificates will come to an end. The Chief Minister also said that people had to bear encumbrances to secure such documents earlier. However, with the launch of Mission Bhumiputra, such problems will be solved without any hindrance. He further added that the certificates will be available in the Digi locker under the IT Act and will be digitally signed by the respective deputy commissioners.

Guwahati Smart City Ltd. initiates work on the Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project

The Guwahati Smart City Limited has initiated its work on the Brahmaputra River Front Development Project in the city. It has completed the topographical and bathymetric surveys, and now has undertaken the geotechnical investigation (boreholes).

According to government officials, the work order was issued on March 17 this year and the project is expected to be completed by March 17, 2025.

The 1.2-km-long project will be completed at a cost of Rs 327.31 crore. According to the documents available, the project intends to develop the city's riverfront in a comprehensive manner so that it can be turned into an asset for the city. The Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project envisages the development of a walkway, a cycle track, and a jogging track, along with a viewpoint, a fountain, a senior citizen park, a theme-based garden, a jetty terminal, kiosks, etc.

Besides, it is reported that the jetty terminal will also be redeveloped and will be integrated with a 15-metre boulevard with a wide street, typically one lined with trees.

Tea Garden land in Assam to be used for tourism and green power generation

The Assam Government, in an amendment to the Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1956, has allowed tea gardens to utilise a part of their non-productive land for tourism, cash crop cultivation, green power generation and food processing. According to the Assam Ordinance No. III of 2022, the activities permitted include----promotion of eco-friendly tea tourism; cultivation of agricultural crops; animal husbandry and fisheries; green power and non-conventional energy resources; introduction of social infrastructure, recreation centres and other public institutions.



Moreover, it stated that government offices could also be set up by tea garden authorities or government entities, along with the initiation of food processing, blending, and packaging units. The amendment will help in the fulfilment of a long-standing demand of the tea industry, which would boost the industry through diversification.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
From Assams introduction of Mission Bhumiputra to use of tea-garden lands for tourism in Assam, the week that was

From Assam's introduction of Mission Bhumiputra to use of tea-garden...

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge

Fake traffic police officer collects fine from motorists, arrested

Fake traffic police officer collects fine from motorists, arrested

Next Story
Similar Posts
Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge
7 Aug 2022 6:17 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 7: A decomposed body of an unidentified person has been recovered underneath the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Fake traffic police officer collects fine from motorists, arrested
7 Aug 2022 5:01 AM GMT

Tezpur, Aug 7: A fake traffic police officer was nabbed when he was levying fine on violators along...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Flight services between Silchar and Imphal set to resume after gap of 10 years
2022-08-06T20:31:16+05:30

Silchar, Aug 6: In a major development, flight services between Silchar and Imphal is all set to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CG Group pledges to uplift medical facility at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya, contributes Rs 6.5 lakhs...
2022-08-06T16:37:33+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 6: Located on the Nilachal Hill in the western part of Guwahati in Assam, the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police
6 Aug 2022 10:31 AM GMT

SIVASAGAR, Aug 6: Gaurisagar Police on Saturday arrested four persons- Amarjit, Harkí Okse Pal, Daya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Dhemaji: ATASU stages protest, demand Angoorlata's arrest
2022-08-06T16:16:30+05:30

Dhemaji, Aug 6: Members of All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) and other Ahom community...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pathsala: Registrar of Bhattadev University caught red handed while accepting bribe
6 Aug 2022 8:34 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 6: In yet another major crackdown the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Moran Wushu player arrested for supporting ULFA(I) released on bail
6 Aug 2022 6:48 AM GMT

Sivasagar, Aug 6: Promising Wushu player from Moran Pranita Chutia was released on bail from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Dhubri: All fair price shops to sell national flag at Rs 18/-
6 Aug 2022 5:31 AM GMT

Dhubri, Aug 6: All fair price shops of Dhubri district are all set to sell the national flag at Rs....

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Dibrugarh: 29 students suspended from school after violent clash
5 Aug 2022 10:37 AM GMT

Dibrugarh, Aug 5: At least twenty nine students of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School here have been...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati: Police launch probe after two men abduct infant
2022-08-05T14:40:09+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 5: A two and a half-year-old infant was allegedly abducted by two unidentified...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Garima Hazarika passes away at 83
5 Aug 2022 7:27 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: Renowned exponent of Sattriya and Odissi dance forms, Smt. Garima Hazarika, passed...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Himanta Biswa Sarma writes letters to other CMs urging them to include Lachit Borphukan in syllabus
4 Aug 2022 11:26 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 4: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written letters to his counterparts of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

From Assams introduction of Mission Bhumiputra to use of tea-garden lands for tourism in Assam, the week that was

Guwahati, Aug 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah, launched "Mission Bhumiputra", a simplified and digital way to issue caste certificates to students. The Bhumiputra Portal was inaugurated at a programme held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. The mission has been implemented by the Departments of Tribal Affairs (Plain) and Social Justice Empowerment to carry forward the government's mission of easy public service to the public.

Assam CM launches Mission Bhumiputra for easy public service




With the introduction of the portal, the manual system of issuing caste certificates will come to an end. The Chief Minister also said that people had to bear encumbrances to secure such documents earlier. However, with the launch of Mission Bhumiputra, such problems will be solved without any hindrance. He further added that the certificates will be available in the Digi locker under the IT Act and will be digitally signed by the respective deputy commissioners.

Guwahati Smart City Ltd. initiates work on the Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project

The Guwahati Smart City Limited has initiated its work on the Brahmaputra River Front Development Project in the city. It has completed the topographical and bathymetric surveys, and now has undertaken the geotechnical investigation (boreholes).

According to government officials, the work order was issued on March 17 this year and the project is expected to be completed by March 17, 2025.

The 1.2-km-long project will be completed at a cost of Rs 327.31 crore. According to the documents available, the project intends to develop the city's riverfront in a comprehensive manner so that it can be turned into an asset for the city. The Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project envisages the development of a walkway, a cycle track, and a jogging track, along with a viewpoint, a fountain, a senior citizen park, a theme-based garden, a jetty terminal, kiosks, etc.

Besides, it is reported that the jetty terminal will also be redeveloped and will be integrated with a 15-metre boulevard with a wide street, typically one lined with trees.

Tea Garden land in Assam to be used for tourism and green power generation

The Assam Government, in an amendment to the Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1956, has allowed tea gardens to utilise a part of their non-productive land for tourism, cash crop cultivation, green power generation and food processing. According to the Assam Ordinance No. III of 2022, the activities permitted include----promotion of eco-friendly tea tourism; cultivation of agricultural crops; animal husbandry and fisheries; green power and non-conventional energy resources; introduction of social infrastructure, recreation centres and other public institutions.



Moreover, it stated that government offices could also be set up by tea garden authorities or government entities, along with the initiation of food processing, blending, and packaging units. The amendment will help in the fulfilment of a long-standing demand of the tea industry, which would boost the industry through diversification.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
From Assams introduction of Mission Bhumiputra to use of tea-garden lands for tourism in Assam, the week that was

From Assam's introduction of Mission Bhumiputra to use of tea-garden...

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge

Fake traffic police officer collects fine from motorists, arrested

Fake traffic police officer collects fine from motorists, arrested

Similar Posts
Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge
7 Aug 2022 6:17 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 7: A decomposed body of an unidentified person has been recovered underneath the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Fake traffic police officer collects fine from motorists, arrested
7 Aug 2022 5:01 AM GMT

Tezpur, Aug 7: A fake traffic police officer was nabbed when he was levying fine on violators along...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Flight services between Silchar and Imphal set to resume after gap of 10 years
2022-08-06T20:31:16+05:30

Silchar, Aug 6: In a major development, flight services between Silchar and Imphal is all set to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CG Group pledges to uplift medical facility at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya, contributes Rs 6.5 lakhs...
2022-08-06T16:37:33+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 6: Located on the Nilachal Hill in the western part of Guwahati in Assam, the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police
6 Aug 2022 10:31 AM GMT

SIVASAGAR, Aug 6: Gaurisagar Police on Saturday arrested four persons- Amarjit, Harkí Okse Pal, Daya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Dhemaji: ATASU stages protest, demand Angoorlata's arrest
2022-08-06T16:16:30+05:30

Dhemaji, Aug 6: Members of All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) and other Ahom community...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pathsala: Registrar of Bhattadev University caught red handed while accepting bribe
6 Aug 2022 8:34 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 6: In yet another major crackdown the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Moran Wushu player arrested for supporting ULFA(I) released on bail
6 Aug 2022 6:48 AM GMT

Sivasagar, Aug 6: Promising Wushu player from Moran Pranita Chutia was released on bail from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Dhubri: All fair price shops to sell national flag at Rs 18/-
6 Aug 2022 5:31 AM GMT

Dhubri, Aug 6: All fair price shops of Dhubri district are all set to sell the national flag at Rs....

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Dibrugarh: 29 students suspended from school after violent clash
5 Aug 2022 10:37 AM GMT

Dibrugarh, Aug 5: At least twenty nine students of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School here have been...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Guwahati: Police launch probe after two men abduct infant
2022-08-05T14:40:09+05:30

Guwahati, Aug 5: A two and a half-year-old infant was allegedly abducted by two unidentified...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Garima Hazarika passes away at 83
5 Aug 2022 7:27 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 5: Renowned exponent of Sattriya and Odissi dance forms, Smt. Garima Hazarika, passed...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Himanta Biswa Sarma writes letters to other CMs urging them to include Lachit Borphukan in syllabus
4 Aug 2022 11:26 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 4: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written letters to his counterparts of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X