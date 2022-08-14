From Assam's fight against corruption to the State getting drone pilot training school, the week that was

Guwahati, Aug 14:The week that was features three recent developments from Assam, the first one being Assam CM's reiteration of zero tolerance policy against corruption. Secondly, the cabinet's approval on the Assam Logistic Policy and other amendments, and lastly, the news on Assam becoming the first state in the North-east to launch a drone school. The details of the news are as follows:

Assam CM reiterates zero tolerance policy against corruption.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma, has reiterated his government's zero tolerance against corruption. He claimed that in the last one year, the Assam government was able to take stringent action against bribery and corruption. Speaking to the media, Sarma said, "In all our meetings, I have categorically said that the government should not be a burden on the citizens, and in the last one year, through digital governance, we have reclaimed people's faith as far as fighting corruption is concerned."













The anti-corruption and vigilance departments have been working vigorously to solve the issue and have nabbed many government officials who were involved in corruption. The Chief Minister has also appealed to all citizens that if any government employee asks for money, don't deny them and rather inform the authorities when and where the officials wish to meet to take bribes.

He has also highlighted that the introduction of digital governance in Assam has been able to solve such corruption issues to a large extent.

Cabinet approves the Assam Logistic Policy along with other amendments.

The State Cabinet has recently approved the Assam Logistics Policy, 2020, which aims to put in place a state-of-art logistics infrastructure in the State. The policy has provisions for incentives, land banks, and land conversion support to boost the sector. The Cabinet also approved an amendment to the Assam (Services) Pension Rules, 1969 to ease the hardship faced by an unmarried dependent daughter of a pensioner in availing family pension and to ensure apportionment by the unmarried daughter to all other eligible siblings, like a minor son, a disabled child, and another unmarried dependent child.

Besides this, it has also approved an amendment to the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority Act, which is believed to widen the scope and content of the Master Plan for the Guwahati Metropolitan Area by introducing new land use zones and meeting reform agendas.

It is reported that a statutory body will be formed for the purpose of preparing a comprehensive mobility plan for the city, organizing investments in urban transport infrastructure, establishing effective coordination among various transport agencies, etc.



Assam finds its place on the drone map of India.

The state of Assam is set to get its first drone school. Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON) has got approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to set up an authorized drone pilot training school in Tech City, Guwahati. It aims to take the State to get DGCA-approved drone pilot training school technology to the youth.













Recently, AMTRON has acquired two micro-category (2 kg and below), two small-category (2–25 kg) indigenous drones, and two models of Agri-drone (small category 2–25 kg) used for agricultural purposes, which will be assembled at the Tech City.

The project is being handled as a part of the Tech City Project. For the project, AMTRON has joined hands with its training partner, EduRade—a government of India-recognized startup incubated at IIT Guwahati and IIM Calcutta Innovation Park that has trained youths on emerging technologies in premier institutions including IITs and NITs. With this, the country will get its 24th drone school.