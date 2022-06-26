From Assam Floods to Maharashtra Political crisis, the week that was

Guwahati, June 26: While the State is reeling under massive floods which have claimed over 100 lives, the Maharastra Political crisis has brought the limelight to Guwahati as rebel legislators from the Shiv Sena residing here are prepping to oust the Maharashtra government. In yet another news the Assam Government submitted an affidavit denying allegations of "extrajudicial killings in the State." The government also denied allegations that FIRs were not registered and the cases were not investigated.

Assam Floods: Death toll reaches 121

Although the flood water has started receding from some areas, the situation remains grim with more than 25 lakh people still reeling under the deluge.



According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, over 25 lakh people are affected in 27 flood-hit districts of the state, comprising 79 revenue circles and 2,894 villages. 67,237 people have been moved to safety by various agencies, the bulletin said. Four more persons died on Saturday in the floods in different parts of Assam, raising this year's toll in the state due to flood and landslides to 121.



The flood situation in Barpeta and Silchar in Cachar district continued to be the worst-affected. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited Silchar to take stock of the flood situation.

"No extra judicial killings in Assam" says Assam Govt to Gauhati HC









Denying allegations of 'fake encounters' the Assam government on June 21 submitted before the Gauhati High Court that "there was no extra judicial killing in Assam".



The High Court had directed the Home Department to submit a response in connection with a public interest litigation filed by Delhi-based lawyer Arif Jwadder who sought an enquiry into the encounters by an independent agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation or a Special Investigation Team or any police team from other states under the supervision of the court.



On behalf of the State government, Joint Secretary (Home and Political) Animesh Talukdar informed the court that there have been 51 deaths and 139 injuries caused due to police action or during police custody since May, 2021 till May 31, 2022 in 31 districts.



The affidavit further stated that in all cases FIRs have been lodged and investigations were made as per an order of the Supreme Court.

It said that there are 32 incidents of death as well as four other incidents of "accidental death" of accused people while they were escaping from police custody. These cases have been investigated or are being investigated by officers from different police stations and those of different districts outside the jurisdiction of the superintendent of police concerned.

"…there was no extra-judicial killing as alleged by the petitioner," the affidavit said.

The Assam government denied allegation by the petitioner that separate FIRs of each incident of police firing, leading to death, have not been registered.



TMC, Congress protests against rebel Sena leaders in Guwahati





Trinamool Congress' TMC workers led by the party's Assam unit chief Ripun Bora staged a protest outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where over 40 Maharashtra MLAs led by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are camping.



They accused the BJP of indulging in 'horse-trading' politics to topple the Maharashtra government, while Assam is reeling under massive floods.

Guwahati has become the centre of Maharashtra Political crisis as the rebel MLAs are planning to oust the Uddhav Thackeray government here.

Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah, MLA Rakibul Hussain and Debabrata Saikia, the leader of opposition in Assam Assembly, also led a protest in front of Radisson Blu.

Meanwhile, Bhupen Bora has requested rebel leader Eknath Shinde to leave the State as it is facing the annual deluge of floods which has claimed more than 100 lives so far.

In a letter addressed to Eknath Shinde, Bora has requested him to leave the State as the alleged "horse-trading to topple the elected Government of Maharashtra is creating an unhealthy atmosphere in Assam." He added that "Assam is facing a devastating flood situation and the flood affected people are suffering severely in absence of adequate flood reliefs."