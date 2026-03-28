From activists to scholars, new faces reshape Assam’s political playbook

Guwahati, Mar 28: Assam’s upcoming elections on April 9 are shaping up to be a marker of generational and political transition.

With over 6.28 lakh first-time voters aged 18–19 and a growing pool of young, informed electorate, the state is witnessing the parallel rise of a new class of candidates aiming to redefine its political landscape.

This election, spanning all 126 constituencies, reflects a shift in candidate profiles. Moving beyond traditional political families, several young contenders, ranging from well-educated professionals and PhD scholars to grassroots activists have stepped into the electoral fray.

These candidates bring with them fresh perspectives and issue-driven politics.

Among the prominent names is Kunki Chowdhury, a 27-year-old candidate from Guwahati Central representing the Asom Jatiya Parishad.

After completing her postgraduate studies at the University of London, she chose to return to Assam and engage in public life instead of pursuing a corporate career.

Her campaign focuses on skill development, women’s empowerment, and safety, rooted in her experience with grassroots outreach initiatives.

In Samaguri, Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain, also 27, has drawn attention both for his youth and his political lineage as the son of Dhubri MP Rokibul Hussain.

While his candidature has sparked debates around nepotism, party leadership has shown confidence in him despite his earlier by-election defeat.

His campaign is as much about electoral success as it is about rebuilding credibility in the constituency.

From Margaretta, Raijor Dal’s Rahul Chettri, 30, represents a different trajectory - one that is shaped by activism and student movements.

Coming from a tea planter’s family, he rose through protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and has positioned himself as a voice of resistance.

His slogan, centred on “land and people versus money and power,” has resonated with sections of the youth, even as his candidacy remains a closely watched contest.

Another Raijor Dal candidate, Gyanashree Bora from Mariani, brings an academic and activist background into politics.

A PhD holder who left a high-paying teaching position, the 34-year-old has been actively involved in socio-political movements.

Her campaign emphasises healthcare, women’s safety, and local governance, reflecting a blend of intellectual engagement and grassroots concerns.

In the Barak Valley, Congress candidate Jubeir Anam Majumdar, 34, is contesting from the Algapur-Katlichera constituency.

An architect by training, he has built his political career through student and youth organisations like the NSUI and Youth Congress.

His campaign combines organisational experience with a strategic focus on regional issues in the newly formed constituency.

Meanwhile, in the hill district of Haflong, BJP’s Rupali Langthasa, 36, represents a different dimension of youth leadership.

With experience in the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, she has worked on issues related to tribal governance, education, and development.

Her candidature reflects the aspirations of hill communities seeking stronger representation in mainstream politics.

Despite their varied backgrounds, these young candidates share a common narrative. They are working to fuel the desire to challenge conventional politics and introduce a more participatory, accountable, and issue-based political culture.