Frisking will continue for female candidates, but with consent: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sept 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Saturday that female candidates appearing for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) will be frisked, but with consent.

His statement comes amid the controversy over frisking at Swahid Smriti Senior Secondary School exam centre in Nalbari district after a female candidate described it as “disgraceful”.

Addressing the matter, the chief minister informed that airport-level frisking will be done both on males and females. “We cannot rule out female candidates because of their gender. Frisking will be done, but only with consent. If they object, they will be placed in a separate room with strict invigilation.”

He stressed on the possibility of some candidates bringing chits with them.

The next ADR exam is scheduled to be held on September 29.

On the first day of the recruitment exam on September 15, a candidate from Nalbari, identified as Nabanita Sarma, accused the security staff of inappropriate touching during the frisking process before entering the school premises to sit for the exams.

In a lengthy social media post, Nabanita described her traumatic experience at the examination venue.

“When I entered the premises, there was a security check in place with two women assigned to inspect the female candidates. However, the manner in which they touched my body was completely inappropriate and unacceptable,” she wrote.

Nabanita further stated that the female security personnel "even checked undergarments during the inspection."

Responding to a complaint by an ADRE candidate regarding inappropriate physical frisking by female security personnel at an exam centre, the chief minister had stated that the SOP must be prepared in line with relevant court judgments and guidelines from the Women’s Commission.

“We must ensure that the decency and dignity of our female candidates are upheld at all times. Therefore, a proper SOP should be developed, considering the relevant judgments from the Hon’ble Courts and the guidelines from the Women’s Commission regarding searches involving women. This must be circulated before the next round of examinations," he posted on social media, on September 16.