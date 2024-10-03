Fresh tender for Jorhat-Majuli Bridge likely; Gadkari personally overseeing project: Assam CM

Guwahati, Oct 3: The construction of the Majuli-Jorhat bridge is set to resume, with the Centre considering the issuance of a fresh tender for the much-anticipated project.

Announcing this development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, stated that Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is "personally" looking into the issue and that work at the site will recommence soon.

“I had a brief interaction with Hon'ble Union Surface Transport Minister Shri @nitin_gadkariJi at Delhi Airport. He assured me that he is personally looking into the Majuli Bridge issue. With the previous contractor unwilling to proceed, a fresh tender might be issued. A decision on this will be taken soon,” the Chief Minister posted on a micro-blogging platform.

This update follows a letter sent by Chief Minister Sarma to the Union Minister on September 27, requesting his intervention. In the letter, Sarma highlighted that construction work at the site had been at a standstill since September 5.

"Given that the dry season has commenced, this period is crucial for ensuring steady progress, and any delay at this stage could result in substantial loss of working days and critical time, which may lead to significant cost and time overruns," a newswire quoted from the letter.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the EPC contractor, UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, had left the site, halting construction.

The stalled work has also been a point of criticism from the Opposition, who have accused the government of "mismanagement". On September 26, Congress leader and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi wrote to the Chief Minister, seeking clarification after the project was halted, reportedly due to a conflict between two contractors.

Gogoi's letter also pointed out that a significant amount of construction material had been relocated, citing media reports.

The Majuli-Jorhat bridge project, awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in August 2021 to UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, holds immense significance for the region. The two-lane bridge, estimated to cost Rs 650 crore, is expected to be completed by December 2025.