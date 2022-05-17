84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Fresh landslide blocks Silchar-Guwahati roadway in Meghalaya

By The Assam Tribune
Fresh landslide blocks Silchar-Guwahati roadway in Meghalaya
Guwahati, May 17: Roads were blocked and trees were uprooted due to landslides triggered by heavy rain in Kuliang village located in Khliehriat Subdivision of Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya.

The fresh landslides triggered by heavy rainfalls has disrupted traffic at NH 6 on Tuesday morning.

The route from Silchar-Ratachera-Khliehriat has been blocked following the landslides.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to clear the same and necessary assistance is being provided to stranded passengers, informed the East Jaintia Hills Police.

No reports of casualty have been received so far.

However, officials from Assam Police have requested people to avoid travelling from Silchar towards Guwahati till the road block is cleared.

As per bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authorities nearly 2 lakh people in 20 districts of Assam have been affected by the first wave of floods, with the hill district of Dima Hasao getting cut off from the rest of the state after landslides snapped rail and road links.

The Assam Tribune


