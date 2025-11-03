French Ambassador visits Nameri National Park to review biodiversity initiatives

Guwahati, Nov 3: Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou visited Nameri National Park and Tiger Reserve on Sunday, as part of his official tour to oversee the ongoing initiatives under the Assam Project on Forest and Biodiversity Conservation (APFBC) Phase-II, supported by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD).

The French envoy was accompanied Lise Breuil, Country Director, AFD, New Delhi, Thierry Morel, Consul General of France in Kolkata; Samuel Bouchard, Charge de Mission – Influence et Cooperation; and Anurag Singh, APCCF and Project Director, APFBC Phase-II.

During the visit, the Ambassador interacted with Divisional Forest Officer, Western Assam Wildlife Division-cum-Field Director, Nameri Tiger Reserve, Piraisoodan B and other officials of Nameri Tiger Reserve.

The Field Director gave a detailed presentation, highlighting various interventions undertaken under the APFBC Phase-II Project, particularly those focusing on habitat restoration, wetland rejuvenation, eco-tourism, and conservation of white-winged wood duck.

The Ambassador also interacted with members of the eco-development committees operating in the buffer areas of Nameri Tiger Reserve and appreciated their significant role in community-based conservation and eco-tourism promotion, a statement said.

He also undertook a Gypsy safari inside Nameri Tiger Reserve to experience its diverse habitats and wildlife.

He expressed appreciation for the ongoing conservation initiatives under the project – particularly the efforts towards the conservation of the white-winged wood duck, the State bird of Assam, and the establishment of the Nameri Eco-Camp at Hatigate, which effectively integrates local community welfare with nature-based tourism.

The visit concluded with a stop at the Nameri Eco-Camp at Hatigate, where the Ambassador and accompanying dignitaries were hosted for an ethnic lunch arranged by the community-run eco-camp management.





By

Staff Reporter