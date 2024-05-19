'Free Palestine' banner amidst rally for language martyrs sparks controversy in Silchar

Silchar, May 19: A rally on Friday, echoing sentiments for the language martyrs on the streets of Silchar ahead of Language Martyrs Day, commemorating the sacrifices of the 11 youths back in 1961, witnessed controversy as members of Chorus, a local association, were seen with a banner and slogans of, “Free Palestine... Stop killing in Gaza.”

Organised by the Sammilita Sanskritik Mancha, an umbrella of over 30 associations, several associations, including Chorus, joined the rally.

However, what caught the attention of the people was the banner displaying messages of “Free Palestine” and “Stop killing in Gaza” by some youths of Chorus.

When contacted, Biswajit Das, president of Sammilita Sanskritik Mancha, told The AssamTribune that the banner was taken out by the Chorus and not by the Mancha. However, Das, who formed the Chorus association, was of the view that the sacrifices made by the martyrs gave each individual the strength to raise voices of protest even on global issues.

The incident sparked great reactions on social media as people plunged in to express their views and counter-views on the issue.

It may be mentioned that various associations are gearing up to observe Martyrs Day on May 19 to offer their tributes to the martyrs.