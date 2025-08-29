Free medical care for panchayat representatives & families from Jan 1: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 29: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that, starting January 1, 2026, all elected panchayat representatives and their families will be entitled to free medical care.

The announcement was made at the Panchayat Representatives’ Convention held in Khanapara, Guwahati.

“Our government will provide free medical facilities to all elected panchayat representatives and their families, just as state government employees enjoy the same benefits,” Sarma said.

He urged panchayat representatives to dedicate themselves to building a corruption-free Assam and to strengthen governance at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the NDA’s performance in the recently concluded panchayat elections, Sarma said the alliance secured victory in 301 out of 379 Zila Parishad constituencies. At the Anchalik Panchayat level, the NDA won 1,445 out of 2,188 seats, while at the ward level it bagged 21,920 seats — which he described as a record achievement.

Thanking the people of Assam for their support, Sarma reiterated the government’s commitment to work for the jati-mati-bheti (community, land and heritage) of the state.

“Just as our government has worked with dedication over the past five years, we will continue with the same commitment in the years to come,” he added.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Assembly elections, the chief minister expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA would return to power “under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

With a mix of welfare promises and electoral confidence, the chief minister positioned the announcement as both a gesture of gratitude and a roadmap for the future.

By pledging free healthcare for panchayat representatives and highlighting the NDA’s sweeping victories, Sarma sought to reinforce the government’s image of stability and continuity ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.



