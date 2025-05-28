Free ferry services across Barak from May 29 amid Gammon Bridge restoration

Silchar, May 28: Amid ongoing restoration work on the Gammon Bridge at Badarpurghat, Assam Minister Kaushik Rai announced the launch of free ferry services across the Barak River starting May 29 to ease commuter movement during the repair phase.

Rai, who visited the site to assess the progress on Tuesday, described the bridge as a “critical lifeline for thousands of commuters” and assured that the repair work would be completed within the stipulated time.

“I am here to ensure that our commitments on the ground are met in full spirit. The bridge will soon be fully operational, symbolising strength, connectivity, and progress,” he said.

The 359.80-metre-long Gammon Bridge, a vital conduit for traffic and trade, was closed to vehicular movement on May 21 for a period of up to 60 days under the Control of National Highways (Land & Traffic) Act, 2002.

The repair works involve fixing gap slabs and checking and greasing the bearings of the nearly 50-year-old structure to ensure its safety and durability.

In the interim, vehicles heading towards Sribhumi, Hailakandi, and neighbouring states are being diverted via the Kalain–Silchar road.

Movement of loaded vehicles exceeding 40 tonnes gross laden weight has been prohibited until further notice.

Authorities have urged commuters and transporters to strictly adhere to the new traffic regulations to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow during the repair period.

Minister Rai was accompanied during the site inspection by Cachar Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav, Additional Secretary of the Barak Valley Development Department Ranjit Kumar Laskar, senior NHIDCL engineers, and top Public Works Department officials.

Despite the suspension of vehicular traffic on the Assam–Agartala national highway due to the bridge work, Tripura Transport Secretary C.K. Jamatia had earlier assured that traffic remained largely unaffected, with vehicles entering and exiting as per schedule.