Fraudsters tries to scam employees by creating fake WhatsApp account of Dhubri DC

Dhubri, August 22: Fraudster tried to scam the state government employees of Dhubri District through a 'fake' WhatsApp account with the name and profile photo of Dhubri DC Anbamuthan MP by demanding an Amazon Pay Gift card worth Rs 10,000.

Fraudster used the photo of Dhubri deputy commissioner and sent WhatsApp messages to various employees of Dhubri DC office, ADC's and other officials demanding to pay in Amazon pay E gift cards of Rs 10,000 each. The WhatsApp message was sent to buy Amazon pay E gift cards on behalf of Dhubri DC, as "the deputy commissioner is busy in a meeting" and pay the amount in at most urgent.

As soon as the deputy commissioner Anbamuthan MP received this news, he clarified that it was a tactic to scam money from the various officials. The district deputy commissioner appealed to everyone to remain cautious from such kind of scam and stay away from such fraudsters.

"All the officials and employees of the district have been made aware of the scam and to ignore such messages", said the DC who also added that they will take immediate steps against such fraudulent activities.