Fraudster scams Pathsala woman of Rs 1 lakh

Bajali, Oct 31: At a time when digital transactions have become common in all business establishments across the country, there has been a simultaneous surge in fraudulent activities and scams within the digital realm.

In a recent incident, a woman posing as a customer made off with clothing valued at Rs 1 lakh from a store in Pathsala.

Kalpana Baruah Kalita, the owner of the shop in Milanpur, sells her merchandise both from her physical store and through her Facebook page. Kalpana recounted, “A customer, who identified herself as Mousumi Singh, placed an order for clothing and accessories through online payment. She also presented receipts that appeared to be legitimate, following which we dispatched the products via DTDC, Pathsala, as per the provided address.”

She went on to explain, “Due to a phone pay glitch, we did not receive any transaction records for other customers either. The woman sent screenshots of the receipts from her WhatsApp, which later turned out to be fake.”

“Upon verifying her payment in our current account and consulting with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Pathsala, the branch manager confirmed that no such payment had been received in our account, in accordance with the phone pay receipts presented by Mousumi Singh,” Kalita added.

Later, when Kalita tried to contact Mousumi Singh on her mobile, she informed her that she would speak with the bank. However, she turned off her phone and never responded back.

Meanwhile, Kalita lodged a complaint against the woman with the Bajali police.