Fraudster posing as journalist, doctor faces investigation in Bajali

Bajali, Dec 19: In a shocking revelation, residents of Raham Ali in the Bajali district of Assam have accused a man identified as Aher Ali of duping people by posing both as a journalist and a doctor. Ali, who also maintains a social media page, is alleged to have extorted money in the name of publishing news and treating people.

Locals claim that Ali demanded money in exchange for covering news stories through his purported journalistic activities. Additionally, they assert that he presented himself as a physician, owning a pharmacy in Raham Bazar. Severe allegations have emerged, suggesting that individuals may have suffered adverse consequences, including loss of life, due to improper medical treatment administered by Ali.

Furthermore, it has been disclosed that Aher Ali, despite lacking formal medical qualifications, has been treating people in several locations. Shockingly, it is reported that patients have lost their lives as a result of his alleged malpractice.

The locals have voiced concerns about the well-being of individuals who sought medical assistance from Ali.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Ali, reportedly a matriculation failure, has retaliated against public accusations. He filed a case against the community after they lodged a complaint with the Sarupeta Police, prompting an official investigation into the matter.

Taking swift action, the Sarupeta police conducted a raid on Aher Ali's pharmacy in Raham Bazar on Monday. The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement aims to determine the extent of Ali's activities and ascertain the validity of the accusations levelled against him.