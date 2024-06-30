Fraudster forging Assam CM’s signature sent to 14-day custody

Guwahati, June 30: The fraudster who was arrested for forging Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s signature has been sent to 14-day police custody on Saturday.

According to sources, the fraudster, Rakesh Singh, was produced before the Special Court in Guwahati, where he was remanded in 14-day police custody. Singh will be produced again in court on July 12.

It may be mentioned that the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell arrested Singh for allegedly attempting to withdraw Rs. 50 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund by forging Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s signature.

Singh, who originally hails from Arrah in Bihar, was arrested by the vigilance cell in Kolkata on charges of allegedly attempting to withdraw money from the relief fund through different cheques by forging the chief minister’s signature.

A team of the CM's Vigilance Cell, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Rosie Kalita, had arrested Singh from his rented accommodation at New Alipore in Kolkata.

Following his arrest, a court in Kolkata granted a three-day transit remand to the accused on Thursday, allowing the vigilance cell to take him to Guwahati for further investigation.