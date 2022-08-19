Fourth grader dies, 11 injured as auto, truck collides in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Aug 19: A school student died and 11 others were injured when an auto carrying school children collided with a truck at NH6 in Aenakhal of Hailakandi district on Thursday.

A class IV student, identified as Imdadul Islam Mazumder of Monacherra succumb to his injuries while the condition of the auto driver and two students are still critical and they are undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

As per reports, a speeding lorry was going from Hailakandi town and trampled the auto carrying the students of local Gyanjyoti Higher Secondary School. All the injured persons were immediately rushed to nearby SK Roy Civil Hospital. Later three students and the driver were shifted to SMCH where one of the students died.

Meanwhile, local people have blocked the NH6 demanding compensation to the victims. After two hours of agitation over the road, Hailakandi deputy commissioner Nisarg Hivare rushed to the spot and assured the agitated people that the adequate compensations will be given to the victims.