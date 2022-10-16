Fourth edition of Jatinga Festival concludes

Haflong, Oct 16: With the promises to conserve and to preserve the winged guests of Jatinga, the fourth edition of two-day Jatinga festival concluded on Saturday.

The fourth edition of the Jatinga festival held on October 14th and 15th was presented by the N C Hills Autonomous Council and was organized by a dedicated team of youths with Joshringdao Phonglo as the convener of the festival.

On Saturday, the 2nd day of festival was for the musical performances from Arogya and Nikhil D'souza of Mumbai. Both the groups enthralled the audience by their best performances.

A good number of tourists from outside the district gathered here to witness the festival and enjoy the music.

Some of them said they were very happy to be here to attend the event and also suggested to organise such festivals or other cultural events in other places of the district.

Arogya said they were very happy to be here and perform their best amidst the beautiful people of Dima Hasao who love music and at the same the natural beauty of the district of Dima Hasao.

Nikhil D'souza said the people of Assam understand music and love music, he was very happy to be here at Jatinga to perform.

Chief Executive Member, N C Hills Autonomous Debolal Gorlosa is constantly encouraging the youths to be involved in organizing such events, sports and other physical activities so that the youths do not remain idle or get involved in other evil activities. Regarding the festival he said the council team has been tirelessly working on the promotion of tourism by developing places like Umrangsu, Maibang, Hangrum, Harangajao etc. He said to generate employment, tourism industry can play a pivotal role and Dima Hasao district is having every possibility to be a much-sought tourist destination for all.