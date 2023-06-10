85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Fourteen Burmese cows seized in Assam-Mizoram border, two held

By Correspondent
Fourteen Burmese cows seized in Assam-Mizoram border, two held
Representational Image

Hailakandi, Jun 10: Hailakandi police seized 14 Burmese cows and arrested two persons in this connection on Friday night.

The Additional Superintendent of Police Bidyut Das Boro informed media that these cows have been recovered from Assam-Mizoram border near Nunai Forest Village under Bilaipur police station. The market price of these cows will be around 35 lakh.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jiaul Islam Laskar and Mujibur Rahman Barbhuiya. They are the residents of Balicherra village of Hailakandi district, official informed.

Additional SP Boro further said the cows would be handed over to Goshala if court instructs. The arrested persons have been sent to custody. Further investigation is on.

