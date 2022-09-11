Four villages washed away in last two decades due to soil erosion in Dhubri

Dhubri, Sep 11: Soil erosion at its most destructive form could be witnessed at villages under the Binnachara Gram Panchayat in Dhubri district of Assam as the Gangadhar River here in the last two decades has completely washed away four villages and partly eroded more than six villages, displacing thousands of people from their own land.

Locals informed that over ten thousand bighas of land in these areas has already been eroded which has displaced over 900 households and the erosion in the Indo-Bangla bordering areas this year has taken a furious turn. "Not only private properties like houses and agricultural land but also many public properties such as schools and roads in these areas has been eroded", said Moinul Hoque Bepari, former Anchalik Panchayat Member from the area.





Locals informed that villages in these areas like Namagaon, Satirpar, Sarkar Tila and Majer Gaon has no traces at all, while more than 6 revenue villages have one one-third to three-forth land area left with them.



"I have seen my agricultural land and my house washed away into the river Gangadhar just in front of my eyes within a span of few days", Abdul Monnaf, a former resident of Namagaon, who is staying in a makeshift house in the lawn of another villager. "I was once a land owner now I had to seek refuge with my family in the lawn of other people. We are living in the mercy of other people", added Monnaf and informed that thousands of refugees like him have been staying in Durahati, Gaspara, Binnachara and also in Tamarhat areas.





Meanwhile, the area along the Indo-Bangladesh border and the fenced border here has also been eroded leaving an open barrier between both the countries.



"River is the only border here and leaving the area in a vulnerable state will only fuel illegal immigration and border crime", said Bepari. He also informed that due to these situations Section 144 of Cr PC is always imposed in the villages.

Locals in the area demanded immediate and permanent solution to the aggressive and permanent solution to the Soil Erosion at the Gangadhar river, "Or else these areas will be a history soon", added Bepari.



