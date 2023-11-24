Four trampled to death by wild tuskers in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Guwahati, Nov 24: Man-animal conflict continues in the state, as this time four people were trampled to death by wild tuskers in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Thursday.

The incident took place in Laloo village, Bormanthi, under the Bokajan police station.

Among the four deceased, two minor boys were also trampled to death.

According to reports, the incident occurred when two adults, accompanied by the children, were returning from work.

Meanwhile, senior police and forest officials reached the spot and took the bodies for post-mortem.

