Four poll officials suspended in Hailakandi for losing ballot papers, FIR filed

Hailakandi, May 2: A serious lapse in election protocol has come to light in Hailakandi district during the first phase of the Assam Panchayat Elections, prompting swift administrative action. Four polling officials, including the presiding officer, have been suspended for allegedly misplacing a bag containing crucial ballot papers at Polling Station No. 39 under the Umednagar-Rajyeshwarpur Zilla Parishad constituency.

The incident, described by the administration as “gross negligence in election duty,” led to the immediate suspension of the four staff members. Hailakandi District Commissioner Nisarga Hivare confirmed the action and stated that departmental proceedings have been initiated against them. “They have been found seriously negligent in their duties and have been suspended pending further inquiry,” Hivare said.

The suspended officials have been identified as Chiranjeev Singha, a teacher at Government Victoria Memorial Higher School and the presiding officer of the polling station; Assistant Teacher Nasir Uddin Laskar; Assistant Teacher Sharif Uddin Majharbhuiya; and Assistant Teacher Mohammad Ahmed Ali Laskar.

It is reported that an FIR has been filed at Lala police station and a full-scale investigation is underway. The police have begun interrogating the four suspended officials. Sources indicate that if the charges are substantiated, arrests may follow.

Despite the disruption, polling at Station No. 39 continued as scheduled with substitute staff deployed by the district administration. Commissioner Hivare assured the public that the election process remained unaffected and added, “A thorough investigation will be conducted, and strict action will follow based on the findings.”

The incident has raised concerns over election security and the integrity of the polling process, with officials urging greater vigilance to prevent such lapses in the future.