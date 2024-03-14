Four per cent DA hike for state government employees: Assam Govt

Guwahati, Mar 14: The Assam government announced a four percent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for employees and state pensioners.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement of the DA hike effective January 1, 2024 and further stated that due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the government will distribute the amount to state government employees in installments.

With this recent increase, the DA for state government employees has reached 50 percent. The first arrears will be disbursed in May, followed by the second arrear in June and the third installment in July.