Four of family killed after car crashes into unused toll gate in Lakhimpur

North lakhimpur, Mar 11: Four members of a family were killed in a tragic accident at an unused toll gate in Lakhimpur district on Wednesday.

The mishap occurred at Pathali Pahar under the Banderdewa Police Outpost when their car rammed into a divider at an abandoned toll plaza on National Highway 15 at around 3.30 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Dipankar Hazarika, who was driving the vehicle, and his wife Pori Hazarika, both of whom died on the spot. Their one-year-old daughter Bidisha Hazarika and Dipankar’s father Jagyaram Hazarika succumbed to their injuries while being taken to hospital.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS07J 6514, reportedly crashed into a divider at the toll plaza, which has remained unused for the past five years.

According to reports, the family was returning home to Harmutty in Lakhimpur after visiting Ketela Catholic Hospital, where Dipankar had taken his ailing father for treatment.

Dipankar Hazarika was a teacher at No. 2 Garmur ME School.

The youngest victim, Bidisha, was due to celebrate her first birthday the following day.

The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over the area, with locals raising serious concerns about the unused four-lane toll plaza on NH-15 and the lack of speed-control measures on both sides of the structure.