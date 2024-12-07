Four new ministers sworn into Assam Cabinet; portfolio allocation on Dec 9

Guwahati, Dec 7: Four new ministers were sworn into the Assam Cabinet on Saturday at a ceremony held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath to the new inductees in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The newly appointed ministers include Krishnendu Paul, MLA from Patharkandi, Kaushik Rai, MLA from Lakhipur, Prasanta Phukan, MLA from Dibrugarh, and Rupesh Goala, MLA from Doomdooma.

The four ministers hail from various regions of Assam, with two representing Southern Assam, marking a move to ensure wider regional representation within the cabinet.

After the ceremony, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that some existing portfolios would be reassigned to the newly appointed ministers.

"Reshuffle will happen in the ministry; some portfolios from the existing ministers will be reallocated to the new ministers. We will assign the portfolios on Monday," Sarma said, highlighting the importance of the reshuffle in strengthening governance.

Sarma further reiterated the Cabinet's focus on serving the people of Assam. “Our primary goal is to work for all sections and communities. The people have trusted and voted for us, and we will show our gratitude through our work," the Chief Minister added.

The cabinet reshuffle follows the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s resounding victory in the recently concluded by-polls to five constituencies.

Meanwhile, Minister of Welfare of Tea Tribes and Minister of Labour & Employment, Sanjay Kishan, stepped down on December 5, creating a vacancy in the portfolios of Welfare of Tea Tribes and Labour & Employment, which is expected to be addressed in the upcoming reshuffle.

With the reassignment of portfolios and the addition of new ministers, the reshuffle is expected to prioritise regional development and ensure a more inclusive representation in the state’s administration.

“Our aim is to serve all sections of the people in Assam, regardless of the language they speak or their region of origin. The people of Assam expect good governance, and that is our primary focus as we look ahead to the 2026 Assembly elections,” the Chief Minister said.