84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Four more people die of Japanese Encephalitis, toll rises to 23

By The Assam Tribune
Four more people die of Japanese Encephalitis, toll rises to 23
X

Representational Image 

Guwahati, July 16: The mosquito-borne disease- Japanese encephalitis claimed four more lives over the past 24 hours in Assam, taking the death toll to 23 in the state.

Meanwhile, more than 30 patients with Japanese encephalitis are currently undergoing treatment in GMCH and 70 per cent of the patients are kept under ventilation.

A total of 28 patients have been admitted to the hospital since April 1.

A review meeting was held in the presence of top health department officials chaired by Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on the current situation.

The Health Minister directed the concerned District Civil Hospitals be prepared as a 'Designated Hospital' for districts where there are no medical colleges.

The state reported 16 more cases on Friday taking the tally to 160 this month. Two deaths each were reported in Nalbari and Morigaon districts. Four fresh cases were reported from Nagaon district, three each from Nalbari and Udalguri, two from Sivasagar, and one each from Barpeta, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, and Hojai, officials said.

The state had recorded three deaths and 23 new JE cases on Thursday. Principal Secretary (Health) Avinash Joshi has directed all districts to form a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Karbi Anglong police seize 477 kg marijuana, one arrested

Karbi Anglong police seize 477 kg marijuana, one arrested

Assam: Girl arrested for controversial poem allowed to appear for exams with police escort

Assam: Girl arrested for controversial poem allowed to appear for...

Assam logs 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over five months

Assam logs 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Karbi Anglong police seize 477 kg marijuana, one arrested
2022-07-15T17:57:30+05:30

Diphu, 15 July: On the basis of specific input the Karbi Anglong Police seized 477 kg marijuana...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: Girl arrested for controversial poem allowed to appear for exams with police escort
15 July 2022 9:33 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 15: A 19-year-old Assam girl arrested for her poem allegedly supporting a banned...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam logs 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over five months
14 July 2022 5:02 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 14: Assam on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in over...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage
2022-07-13T16:05:41+05:30

Silchar, July 13: The water might have receded from most of the urban areas of Silchar but the woes...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath Lab
2022-07-13T11:32:19+05:30

Silchar, July 12: In what could be called a historical moment in the health care sector in southern...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NTPC launches Girl Empowerment Mission in Assam, to train 40 minors
13 July 2022 5:25 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 13: The country's largest power producer NTPC on Wednesday said it has rolled out a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Manipur landslide: Toll of Assam residents rises to 15
2022-07-12T19:30:46+05:30

Morigaon (Assam), Jul 12: The number of Assam residents killed in the landslide in Manipur's Noney...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Dhubri man gets life imprisonment under POCSO Act for raping minor
2022-07-11T20:03:13+05:30

Dhubri, July 11: A special court at Dhubri for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

FIR lodged for fake WhatsApp account created in Minister Bimal Borah's name
11 July 2022 11:05 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 11: A complaint has been lodged at the Dispur Police Station, Guwahati seeking an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Dima Hasao: Nine health workers suspended due to non performance of duty
11 July 2022 10:18 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 11: Nine health workers including a doctor, of a government-run primary health...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam
11 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 11: Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,26,541 on Monday as 86 more people tested...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora
8 July 2022 6:50 AM GMT

Silchar, July 8: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah, on Thursday visited the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP
7 July 2022 10:58 AM GMT

Silchar, July 7: Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur, on Wednesday, categorically quashed the connotation of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Four more people die of Japanese Encephalitis, toll rises to 23

Guwahati, July 16: The mosquito-borne disease- Japanese encephalitis claimed four more lives over the past 24 hours in Assam, taking the death toll to 23 in the state.

Meanwhile, more than 30 patients with Japanese encephalitis are currently undergoing treatment in GMCH and 70 per cent of the patients are kept under ventilation.

A total of 28 patients have been admitted to the hospital since April 1.

A review meeting was held in the presence of top health department officials chaired by Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on the current situation.

The Health Minister directed the concerned District Civil Hospitals be prepared as a 'Designated Hospital' for districts where there are no medical colleges.

The state reported 16 more cases on Friday taking the tally to 160 this month. Two deaths each were reported in Nalbari and Morigaon districts. Four fresh cases were reported from Nagaon district, three each from Nalbari and Udalguri, two from Sivasagar, and one each from Barpeta, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, and Hojai, officials said.

The state had recorded three deaths and 23 new JE cases on Thursday. Principal Secretary (Health) Avinash Joshi has directed all districts to form a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Karbi Anglong police seize 477 kg marijuana, one arrested

Karbi Anglong police seize 477 kg marijuana, one arrested

Assam: Girl arrested for controversial poem allowed to appear for exams with police escort

Assam: Girl arrested for controversial poem allowed to appear for...

Assam logs 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over five months

Assam logs 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over...

Similar Posts
Karbi Anglong police seize 477 kg marijuana, one arrested
2022-07-15T17:57:30+05:30

Diphu, 15 July: On the basis of specific input the Karbi Anglong Police seized 477 kg marijuana...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam: Girl arrested for controversial poem allowed to appear for exams with police escort
15 July 2022 9:33 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 15: A 19-year-old Assam girl arrested for her poem allegedly supporting a banned...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Assam logs 590 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over five months
14 July 2022 5:02 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 14: Assam on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in over...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Silchar MLA assures to clear pile of post-flood garbage
2022-07-13T16:05:41+05:30

Silchar, July 13: The water might have receded from most of the urban areas of Silchar but the woes...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

First angiography done at Silchar Medical College and Hospital Cath Lab
2022-07-13T11:32:19+05:30

Silchar, July 12: In what could be called a historical moment in the health care sector in southern...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NTPC launches Girl Empowerment Mission in Assam, to train 40 minors
13 July 2022 5:25 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 13: The country's largest power producer NTPC on Wednesday said it has rolled out a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Manipur landslide: Toll of Assam residents rises to 15
2022-07-12T19:30:46+05:30

Morigaon (Assam), Jul 12: The number of Assam residents killed in the landslide in Manipur's Noney...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Dhubri man gets life imprisonment under POCSO Act for raping minor
2022-07-11T20:03:13+05:30

Dhubri, July 11: A special court at Dhubri for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

FIR lodged for fake WhatsApp account created in Minister Bimal Borah's name
11 July 2022 11:05 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 11: A complaint has been lodged at the Dispur Police Station, Guwahati seeking an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Dima Hasao: Nine health workers suspended due to non performance of duty
11 July 2022 10:18 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 11: Nine health workers including a doctor, of a government-run primary health...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam
11 July 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 11: Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,26,541 on Monday as 86 more people tested...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora
8 July 2022 6:50 AM GMT

Silchar, July 8: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah, on Thursday visited the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP
7 July 2022 10:58 AM GMT

Silchar, July 7: Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur, on Wednesday, categorically quashed the connotation of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X