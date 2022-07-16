Four more people die of Japanese Encephalitis, toll rises to 23

Guwahati, July 16: The mosquito-borne disease- Japanese encephalitis claimed four more lives over the past 24 hours in Assam, taking the death toll to 23 in the state.

Meanwhile, more than 30 patients with Japanese encephalitis are currently undergoing treatment in GMCH and 70 per cent of the patients are kept under ventilation.

A total of 28 patients have been admitted to the hospital since April 1.

A review meeting was held in the presence of top health department officials chaired by Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on the current situation.

The Health Minister directed the concerned District Civil Hospitals be prepared as a 'Designated Hospital' for districts where there are no medical colleges.

The state reported 16 more cases on Friday taking the tally to 160 this month. Two deaths each were reported in Nalbari and Morigaon districts. Four fresh cases were reported from Nagaon district, three each from Nalbari and Udalguri, two from Sivasagar, and one each from Barpeta, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, and Hojai, officials said.

The state had recorded three deaths and 23 new JE cases on Thursday. Principal Secretary (Health) Avinash Joshi has directed all districts to form a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE.