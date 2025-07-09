Four killed in Dhubri village as brick-laden truck fell into a ditch

Chapar/Dhubri, July 9: Four persons died in a tragic accident in Hatipota Moskaguri village under Chapar police station of Dhubri district on Monday night.

A 14-wheeler truck loaded with bricks coming from the New Saral brick kiln at around 9 pm fell into a ditch. Five persons, including the driver, fell into the water. Among them, four including the driver went missing. The residents of the area tried their best to rescue the persons but failed due to the darkness and rain.

Tuesday morning, the residents and the SDRF personnel started the rescue operation and recovered the four bodies from the ditch. The deceased were identified as Naznur Ahmed alias Riju, 31, son of Rekibuddin of Srijangram in Bongaigaon district; Leben Barman, 35, son of late Rajkumar Barman of Hatipota; Bisharam Barman, 36, son of late Khagen Barman and Bikash Barman, 19, son of Prabhat Barman. The bodies were sent to Dhubri for post-mortem.

The residents alleged that the New Saral brick factory authorities had filled up a natural reservoir and built a road connecting the NH-17. The accident occurred when the bricks-laden truck fell into the deep water after the ground softened due to the heavy rains.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with residents blaming the negligence of the brick kiln authorities. Locals alleged that the road leading to the brick kiln was constructed by illegally filling up a waterbody. Despite repeated objections raised by local residents and concerned citizens, the construction continued without heed to safety concerns.

Locals believe that the ongoing monsoon rains have softened the soil, making the road incapable of supporting the heavy weight of the brick-laden truck. As a result, the road gave way, leading to the tragic accident.