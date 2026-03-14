Four killed, 10 injured as bus crashes into tree in Karbi Anglong

Diphu (Assam), Mar 14: At least four persons were killed and 10 others injured on Saturday when the bus in which they were travelling lost control and hit a roadside tree in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Barek, Khalil Rahman, Chabina Sultana and Alal Uddin.

One of the injured passengers recounted the incident.

“I was sitting near the driver when the bus was moving at around 40–50 km/h. Suddenly, the driver rammed the bus into a tree. The impact was so severe that the tree pierced into him, killing him on the spot. I was seated in the cabin and was thrown nearly a kilometre away from the vehicle. After that, I don’t remember what happened."

According to a senior official, the incident took place at Lakkhijan within Bokajan police station limits early morning when the bus was going to Dimapur in Nagaland from Moirabari in Morigaon district of central Assam.

"The bus apparently lost control when it was trying to cross a bend and hit a roadside tree. Four passengers lost their lives on the spot, including the driver," he added.

Police have reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

"We have also sent 10 people, including a child, for treatment to a hospital in Dimapur," the official said.





PTI