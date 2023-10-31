Four inmates injured in brawl at North Lakhimpur District Jail

North Lakhimpur, Oct 31: A scuffle erupted among inmates inside the North Lakhimpur District Jail, resulting in four of them sustaining injuries and requiring hospitalisation.

The disturbance within the cell prompted the prison's security personnel to swiftly respond and ascertain the cause. They later found them engaged in a brawl.



According to sources, Abdul Kalam, who is serving a life sentence, attacked four other inmates—Abdul Mutalib, Ruhul Amin, Azizur Rahman and Zainal Abedin with a stone, injuring them grievously inside their cell on Monday night.



All the four injured persons were rushed to North Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital for treatment. Abdul Mutalib, whose condition was critical, was later shifted to Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh for further treatment.



It has been learned that Abdul Kalam was sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder case three months ago and had disputes with his sons on land issues. The persons he had attacked were alleged to be sided with his estranged sons.



On the other hand, three of the four injured inmates of the jail had been put behind bars for their roles in attacking a police team while conducting operations against fake gold and counterfeit currencies in No. 2 Ahmedpur of Tinithengiya of Bangalmora recently.

