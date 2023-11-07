Four held with 1.4 tonnes of Burmese areca nuts in Cachar

Silchar, Nov 7: In a major breakthrough against the foul trade of Burmese areca nuts, Cachar Police intercepted three trucks, seized approximately 1,400 kg of the substance and apprehended four persons involved in the crime.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed the media on Tuesday that in the past 12 hours, Cachar Police in the Dholai area have intercepted three vehicles.

In one vehicle, 700 kg of Burmese areca nuts were seized and one person belonging to the Dharmanagar area of Tripura was arrested.

While on another truck, two people also from Tripura were apprehended, and approximately 200 kg of Burmese areca nuts were seized.

The third truck was found loaded with 500 kg of suspected Burmese areca nuts kept in a secret chamber inside the cabin of the driver and accordingly, the person identified as a resident of Cachar district was arrested.

Further investigation is underway.



















