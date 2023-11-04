Four held, including Nagaland couple with fake notes in Nagaon

Guwahati, Nov 4: In a significant development, the Assam police detained a couple along with their two associates during an operation against Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

Based on specific inputs, the police raided Simaluguri village near Kampur, where they seized bundles of cash, possibly fake currency notes and a fake currency note printing machine from their possession.

Reportedly, the detained couple originally hails from the neighbouring state of Nagaland.

Further investigation is underway.