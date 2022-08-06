84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police

By Correspondent
Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police
X

SIVASAGAR, Aug 6: Gaurisagar Police on Saturday arrested four persons- Amarjit, Harkí Okse Pal, Daya Nidhan Gupta and Prem Durshan Singh and recovered 48 crude oil filled drums from their possession in Tinsukia.

The drums were being taken to Jorhat from Tinsukia New Jyotinagar in an Ashok Leyland truck, which was seized by the police. A case has been registered at Gaurisagar Police Station.

Suspecting crude oil theft, the police raided a godown in Tinsukia and arrested the four persons involved in the case. Police recovered large numbers of incriminating documents and machines used in crude theft.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
CG Group pledges to uplift medical facility at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya, contributes Rs 6.5 lakhs annually

CG Group pledges to uplift medical facility at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya,...

Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police

Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police

Dhemaji: ATASU stages protest, demand Angoorlatas arrest

Dhemaji: ATASU stages protest, demand Angoorlata's arrest

Next Story
Similar Posts
Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police

SIVASAGAR, Aug 6: Gaurisagar Police on Saturday arrested four persons- Amarjit, Harkí Okse Pal, Daya Nidhan Gupta and Prem Durshan Singh and recovered 48 crude oil filled drums from their possession in Tinsukia.

The drums were being taken to Jorhat from Tinsukia New Jyotinagar in an Ashok Leyland truck, which was seized by the police. A case has been registered at Gaurisagar Police Station.

Suspecting crude oil theft, the police raided a godown in Tinsukia and arrested the four persons involved in the case. Police recovered large numbers of incriminating documents and machines used in crude theft.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
CG Group pledges to uplift medical facility at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya, contributes Rs 6.5 lakhs annually

CG Group pledges to uplift medical facility at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya,...

Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police

Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police

Dhemaji: ATASU stages protest, demand Angoorlatas arrest

Dhemaji: ATASU stages protest, demand Angoorlata's arrest

Similar Posts
X
X