Four held for crude oil theft by Gaurisagar police

SIVASAGAR, Aug 6: Gaurisagar Police on Saturday arrested four persons- Amarjit, Harkí Okse Pal, Daya Nidhan Gupta and Prem Durshan Singh and recovered 48 crude oil filled drums from their possession in Tinsukia.

The drums were being taken to Jorhat from Tinsukia New Jyotinagar in an Ashok Leyland truck, which was seized by the police. A case has been registered at Gaurisagar Police Station.

Suspecting crude oil theft, the police raided a godown in Tinsukia and arrested the four persons involved in the case. Police recovered large numbers of incriminating documents and machines used in crude theft.