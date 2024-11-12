Four from family, including 7-yr-old, die in Dibrugarh-Tinsukia Bypass road mishap

Margherita, Nov. 12: Four people of a family, including a child, lost their lives after a four-wheeler they were on plunged into a roadside water body on the Dibrugarh-Tinsukia bypass on the intervening night of Tuesday.

A woman and a young girl, who were also in the vehicle, sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. The victims have been identified as Mohan Shah and Montu Shah from Bordubi, Assam, and Artha Gupta and Rajesh Gupta from Bihar. The bodies have been transported to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for autopsies.

The Bihar family had arrived in Assam for the wedding of Mohan’s daughter scheduled to take place on November 16.

Eyewitnesses and initial police reports suggest that the car collided with a structure near a pool at Panitola before veering off the road and into a water-filled ditch. According to a family member, the relatives from Bihar had reached Dibrugarh railway station on Tuesday night.

Mohan and his son Montu had gone to receive them, and they were all en route to Bordubi when the accident occurred. “My elder brother, brother-in-law, and two nephews, including seven-year-old Artha, died instantly,” the family member told The Assam Tribune.

"We are uncertain if proper safety measures were implemented in the area around the pool," he added.

According to locals, numerous accidents have occurred at this spot due to potholes left from ongoing bypass road construction. While a culvert was installed at the site, incomplete construction around it appears to be contributing to the accidents, they noted.