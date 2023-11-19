Four from Assam killed in road mishap in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati, Nov 18: Four Assam residents were killed in Arunachal Pradesh after a massive rock hit their car in an area between Muri Mugli and Gami Road on National Highway 13, the police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon, the police said, adding that the deceased were all residents of Kokrajhar district in Assam.



The deceased have been identified as Christopher Hemram, Abhijit Hemram, Nirmal Hemram, and Lakshminath Kisku.



The four people were travelling from Assam to Dumporijo, Arunachal Pradesh, to take part in a Christian religious ceremony, the police said.



The relatives of the deceased have been informed by the police.

