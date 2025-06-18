Four from Assam awarded Sahitya Akademi Bal & Yuva Puraskar 2025

Guwahati, June 18: The Sahitya Akademi on Wednesday announced the names of 47 writers, including four from Assam, for its annual Bal Sahitya Puraskar and Yuva Puraskar.

Of the 24 writers in the Bal Sahitya Puraskar category, Surendra Mohan Das was acknowledged for his contribution to Assamese children's poetry through his work Mainaahatar Padya, while Binay Kumar Brahma was chosen for his collection of stories in Bodo, titled Khanthi Bwswn Arw Akhu Danai.





The cover of Mainaahatar Padya by Surendra Mohan Das. (Photo: @sahityaakademi/X)

The Akademi also named 23 recipients of the Yuva Puraskar 2025, including two from Assam.

Suprakash Bhuyan was chosen for the Yuva Puraskar in the Assamese category for his short story collection Kuchiyanama. In the Bodo language category, Amar Khungur Boro received the award for his poetry collection Ang Asur.





The cover of Ang Asur by Amar Khungur Boro. (Photo: @sahityaakademi)

“The Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi in its meeting today approved the selection of 23 writers on the basis of recommendations made by the jury comprising three members each in the concerned languages,” the academy said in a statement announcing the Yuva Puraskar.

Each winner will receive a casket containing an engraved copper-plaque and a cash award of Rs 50,000 at a special function scheduled later this year.

The Bal Sahitya Puraskar will also be given to Tridib Kumar Chattopadhyay (Bengali), PL Parihar "Shauq" (Dogri), Kirtida Brahmbhatt (Gujarati), K Shivalingappa Handihal (Kannada), Izhar Mubashir (Kashmiri), Nayana Adarkar (Konkani), Munni Kamat (Maithili), Sreejith Moothedath (Malayalam), Shanto M (Manipuri), Suresh Sawant (Marathi), Sangmu Lepcha (Nepali), Rajakishore Parhi (Odia), Pali Khadim (Amrit Pal Singh) (Punjabi), Bhogilal Patidar (Rajasthani), Preeti Pujara (Sanskrit), Haralal Murmu (Santali), Heena Agnani 'Heer' (Sindhi), Vishnupuram Sarvanan (Tamil), Gangisetti Sivakumar (Telugu), and Ghazanfar Iqbal (Urdu).

Other winners of the Yuva Puraskar include Sudeshna Moitra (Bengali), Mayur Khavdu (Gujarati), R Dileepkumar (Kannada), Saiqa Sehar (Kashmiri), Glynis Dias (Konkani), Neha Jha Mani (Maithili), Akhil P Dharmajan (Malayalam), AK Jiten (Manipuri), Pradeep Kokar (Marathi), Subash Thakuri (Nepali), Subrat Kumar Senapati (Odia), Mandeep Aulakh (Punjabi), Poonam Chand Godara (Rajasthani), Dheeraj Kumar Pandey (Sanskrit), Fagu Baskey (Santali), Manthan Bachani (Sindhi), Latshmihar (Tamil), Prasad Suri (Telugu), and Neha Rubab (Urdu).

- With inputs from PTI