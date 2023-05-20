85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Four fake gold smugglers including 2 women arrested in Biswanath Chariali

By The Assam Tribune
AT Photo

Biswanath Chariali, May 20: In a massive drive against fake gold and currencies in Bangalmara district Of Sonapur 2, the Gohpur police recovered several lakhs of rupees along with fake gold.

Furthermore, 4 accused including two women were also arrested and police seized Rs. 6,60,000 from their possession.

The accused has been identified as Anawara Begum, Nazmul Haque, Narjina Begum, Abdul Munnas.

Further investigations over the matter are underway.

