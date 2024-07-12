Four dead, one missing after boat capsizes in Goalpara

Goalpara, Jul 12: A tragedy struck in Assam’s Goalpara district after a boat carrying people capsized on Thursday, leading to four deaths while one individual is still missing.

The incident unfolded in Simlitola, under the Rangjuli police station.



According to information received, the tragic mishap occurred when the people on the boat were on their way back from a crematorium.



Following the incident, the locals rescued three youths, while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rescued another youth today. However, one youth is still missing.



The incident has triggered a furore in the area.

Meanwhile, rescue operation is underway.