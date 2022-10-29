Four dead, one injured after falling into well in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Oct 29: In a very tragic incident, four persons have died and another injured seriously in Hailakandi district today at 10.30 am. Hailakandi district administration sources confirmed the incident.

All of them accidently fell into a well while cleaning. The person who was cleaning the well first fell into deep inside the well while others fell in order to save them. The tragic incident happened at around 10.30 am at Bakrihawar Part I under Panchgram police station of the district.

The official sources informed that the deceased have been identified as Rashid Ahmed, Nazim Uddin, Abu Suhel and Hasib Uddin. The seriously injured Sohid Ahmed has been shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Details are awaited.