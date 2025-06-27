Four dead, 32 admitted at GMCH amid rise in Japanese Encephalitis cases in Assam

Guwahati, June 27: Assam is witnessing a sharp spike in Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases, raising alarm among health authorities across the state. As of now, 32 patients have been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), with four confirmed deaths, including three children and one elderly man.

“Of the 32 reported cases, 12 are from Kamrup district, followed by Nalbari (8), Darrang (5), Bajali (2), and one each from Morigaon, Nagaon, Dhubri, and even one from neighbouring Meghalaya,” informed GMCH Principal Dr. Achyut Baishya.

The deceased include children aged 7, 10, and 12, and an 81-year-old man, with fatalities reported from Bajali, Baihata Chariali, Nalbari, and Nagaon.

GMCH officials noted that the number of infections began rising in April, with all four deaths occurring in June. The disease has primarily affected areas with pig-rearing and paddy field activity, both known risk zones for JE transmission due to mosquito breeding.

“There is currently no definitive cure for Japanese Encephalitis, making prevention the most effective strategy,” Dr. Baishya stated. “This is the time of year when infections tend to rise, so heightened caution is essential.”

Early symptoms of JE include high fever, stiff neck, and severe headaches. Health experts are urging the public to seek immediate medical attention if any of these signs appear, as early treatment greatly improves the chances of recovery. Delayed care can lead to serious neurological complications or death.

“Awareness and early intervention are key,” Dr. Baishya added. “We urge everyone to remain vigilant and not ignore any symptoms."