Four-day final session of 15th Assam Assembly to begin today

GUWAHATI, Feb 16: The last session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly will commence on Monday. Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will present the Vote on Accounts Budget, 2026-27, in the House on February 17.

As the next Legislative Assembly elections are due in March-April, a full-fledged State Budget will not be presented in this session. The full-fledged Budget for 2026-27 will be presented by the new government that takes charge after the elections.

The four-day-long ‘Budget Session (Vote on Account) 2026’ will start with the Governor’s Address on Monday. It will be followed by obituary references.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary will then announce the Report of the Business Advisory Committee setting the business for the session.

After that, there will be laying of ordinances, reports, and rules, presentation of reports of Assembly Committees, motion for election of members to various committees and boards, introduction of Government Bills, Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address, and presentation of Supplementary Demands for Grants and Supplementary Appropriation for 2025-26.

On February 17, the proceedings will begin with Question Hour. After that, Finance Minister Neog will present the Vote on Accounts Budget, 2026-27.

It will be followed by Debate on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address and other government business. There will be Question Hour, discussion and voting on Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, and other government business on February 18.

On February 19, the day’s business will begin with Question Hour. Afterwards, there will be discussion on the Vote on Accounts Budget, 2026-27, and voting. It will be followed by introduction, consideration and passing of the Assam Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2026, relating to the Vote on Accounts Budget, and other government business.





