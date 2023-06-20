Four cyber police stations to be set up in Assam

Guwahati, June 20: In a bid to prevent cybercrime in the state, the Assam Police will be setting up four cyber police stations.

The decision was taken in view of the rising cybercrime cases in the State.

According to a notification issued by the Home and Political Department of the Government of Assam, the cyber police station/outposts will be established for effective maintenance and prevention of Cyber Crime offences committed under the Information Technology Act and other related offences under any other law

There will be two cyber police stations at the CID headquarters in Guwahati and the office of the City Police Commissioner. A DSP-level officer will inspect both the police stations in Guwahati.

The Cyber PoliceStation at Police Commissionerate, Guwahati will work independently in the jurisdiction under the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, whereas the proposed CID cyber Police Station will have jurisdiction all over the territory of the state of Assam except for the areas falling under the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.

On the contrary, Dibrugarh and Silchar will have one cyber police station each. Moreover, OC level officers will inspect the cyber police stations in Silchar and Dibrugarh.

The Dibrugarh Cyber Police Outpost will have jurisdiction over the districts of Sadiya Police district, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji under the overall jurisdiction of CID Cyber Police Station.

The Silchar Cyber Police Outpost will have jurisdiction over the districts of Silchar, Hailakandi, Karimganj and Dima Hasao under the overall jurisdiction of CID Cyber Police Station.



