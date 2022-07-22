Four Bangladeshi girls rescued from Kamakhya Railway Station

Guwahati, July 22: A person was detained and four girls belonging to Bangladesh were rescued from Kamakhya Railway Station.

As per sources, the person who is suspected to be a trafficker is accused of bringing the girls from Bangladesh under the pretext of providing them jobs and were later trafficked to different parts of the country. An international nexus is suspected to be behind the trafficking of the girls.

The girls were brought illegally to India by crossing the border through Tripura and fake Aadhar cards were also recovered from them. They were on their way to Delhi.

The local people suspected the man who brought the girls and detained him. Later the police arrived and rescued the girls and detained the man.

Further investigations are going on.