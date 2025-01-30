Four arrested, including woman in connection with sexual assault case in Sonapur

Jorabat, Jan 30: Sonapur police have arrested four individuals, including a female, in connection with an alleged case of sexual assault involving an 18-year-old girl from Rang Mahal, Changsari.

According to details shared by police, the case was initially reported at Changsari police station and later transferred to Sonapur police station for investigation.

Reportedly, on January 25, the victim girl left her home stating that she was going to the residence of the Gaon Burha. However, when she did not return, her family began searching for her.

On the morning of January 26, she returned home and told her mother that she had initially gone to Fancy Bazar alone and later met one of her female friends at Khanapara.

She further alleged that her friend took her to a hotel in the Sonapur area, where two individuals mixed an intoxicating substance in her food. She was kept at the hotel overnight and subjected to sexual assault without her consent, police added.

Following the complaint, a case was registered, and based on the investigation, police identified and arrested three individuals, namely Lakhyadhar Tumung (39), resident of Batakuchi, Digaru, Sonapur; Harakanta Kaman (45), resident of Rupnagar, Sonapur; and Gopal Subba (48), resident of Milanpur, Sonapur.

Additionally, the victim's female friend, a resident of Rangmahal Borochuba, Gouripur, who was accused of involvement in the incident, was also apprehended.

All the accused persons will be produced before the court on Thursday, said police sources.





By

Correspondent