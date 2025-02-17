Four arrested in Sonapur for sexual abuse of minor girl

Jorabat, Feb 17: Four persons have been arrested in Sonapur for allegedly subjecting a minor girl to prolonged sexual abuse, leading to her pregnancy.

The case came to light after her family noticed unusual changes in her physical condition and, upon inquiry, learned about the ordeal she had been enduring in silence. Following a complaint lodged by the victim's family,

Sonapur police registered a case under Section 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 06 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Based on preliminary findings, four individuals were taken into custody - Bikash Karmakar alias Kaliya (19), Bishnu Khariya alias Bishal (19), Rabi Karmakar alias Kochu (20), and Ranjan Karmakar alias Ranjan (19). According to police sources, the accused allegedly exploited the victim's vulnerability and used intimidation to prevent her from revealing the abuse.

The matter was exposed only after the family members, sensing something amiss, sought clarification from the girl. The authorities have assured a thorough investigation to determine the full extent of the crime and whether more individuals were involved.

The arrested individuals will be produced in a court, and legal proceedings will follow accordingly, say police.