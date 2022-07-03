Four arrested in Betukandi dyke breach incident in Silchar

Silchar, July 3: In a major development, based on a case lodged by Department of Irrigation regarding breach at the Betukandi dyke which led to flooding of the entire Silchar area, Cachar Police arrested three more persons in connection with the breached dyke.

On Sunday, Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur informed that so far a total of four persons have been arrested. " Among them include Kabul Khan, Mitu Hussain Laskar, Nazir Hussain Laskar and Ripon Khan. These apprehended men are from the same list of six persons which has been received so far. We are investigating the case for further leads," the SP told media persons at Sadar Police station Silchar.

The SP informed that based on the case, some videos were found. The arrested persons who are all residents of Betukandi and interrogation is in progress.

" The Department of Irrigation gave us a complaint on May 23 that certain miscreants have broken the Betukandi dyke and based on the complaint, we enquired the matter and registered a case on June 21. We arrested Kabul Khan and based on his inputs others were apprehended and more persons could be arrested," the SP maintained.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his last visit to Barak Valley on Friday had mentioned that a list of six persons who were involved in the dyke breach have been received and CID has been entrusted to register a case at Guwahati.

