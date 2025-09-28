Four armed dacoits killed in Goalpara police encounter; weapons, vehicle seized

Goalpara, Sept 28: Four armed dacoits were killed in a police encounter in the Ghiladubi area under Dhupdhara Police Station in Goalpara district, on early Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Mukund Rava, Shaburuddin, and Sengbat Marak, while one remains unidentified.

According to Nabaneet Mahanta, Senior Superintendent of Police, the police had received intelligence inputs that a gang of four armed dacoits was planning a kidnapping in the area.

"Acting on the tip-off, multiple checkpoints were set up across the district," he told the press, on Sunday.

When the group encountered police near Ghiladubi, they tried to escape and allegedly opened fire on police force.

"In retaliation, police fired back. All four sustained injuries and were rushed to Dhupdhara Adarsha Hospital, where doctors declared them dead," added SSP Mahanta.

The police have seized the vehicle used by the gang and recovered four pistols, five mobile phones, two walkie-talkies and several rounds of live ammunition from the vehicle.

“We were alerted about the gang’s suspicious movements between Assam and Meghalaya over the last few days. Based on inputs, we tracked them in Goalpara. On being intercepted, they opened fire on our forces, and we retaliated in self-defense,” SP Mahanta told the press.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the group may have been involved in past crimes, including an armed robbery in Tiplai.

Meanwhile, police have intensified search operations in adjoining areas to trace other possible associates of the group.