Four ACS officers suspended in APSC cash-for-job scam

Guwahati, Dec 1: In the midst of the ongoing probe into the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scandal, the state government suspended four ACS officers due to their alleged involvement in the 2013 civil service examination selection process.

This comes after the government escalated the investigation procedure, following which several officers were detained and interrogated in accordance to the allegations that surfaced against them in the cash-for-job scam.

The four ACS officials who have been suspended are: Akashee Duwarah, ACS, Addl. District Commissioner, Jorhat; Dhrubajyoti Hatibaruah, ACS, Deputy Secretary to the. Govt. of Assam, lndigenous and Tribal Faith & Culture Department; Hitesh Mazumdar, ACS, Addl. District Commissione4 South Salmara, Mankachar and Dhiraj Kumar Jain, ACS, Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Election Department & Joint CEO.

According to the order, the four officials were beneficiary of the anomalies and malpractices in the selection process conducted by the APSC during the Combined Competitive Examination, 2013.

In light of the Governor's conviction that it is essential and appropriate, the suspension was enacted under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964. The rationale behind the decision is the concern that permitting the officers to remain in their roles might not serve the public interest and could potentially bring embarrassment to the government.