Foundation Stone Laid for Jorhat’s 24x7 Water Supply Scheme

Jorhat, December 13: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the foundation stone and bhoomi puja ceremony for Jorhat’s ambitious water supply scheme, marking a significant milestone in the district’s infrastructure development. The project aims to provide pure and uninterrupted water supply to the residents of Jorhat by channeling water from the Brahmaputra River.

The water supply scheme, estimated to cost ₹220 crores, promises to transform the lives of Jorhat’s citizens by ensuring a 24-hour water supply. The Chief Minister announced that the project is set to be completed within one and a half years. Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to improving public utilities and highlighted the project’s potential to benefit the entire Jorhat city.









CM Himanta Biswa Sarma taking part in the bhoomi puja

“This water supply scheme will be a game-changer for Jorhat, providing uninterrupted, clean water to every household. A total of 220 crore rupees (of the 50 crores sanctioned by the central government and 170 crores sanctioned by the state government) have been invested in the water supply scheme for Jorhat town. We believe in completion of the scheme within one to one and half years. The water supply project will be fully automatic so issues like water pressure or pipe leakages will be immediately detected and fixed. This is part of our broader vision to ensure access to basic amenities for all,” said Dr. Sarma during his address.

The funding for the project is a collaborative effort, with ₹50 crores contributed by the Government of India and ₹170 crores allocated by the Government of Assam. The initiative aligns with a key Cabinet decision aimed at modernizing the region's water infrastructure. The Chief Minister’s visit also rituals like bhoomi puja, symbolising the beginning of the project.

This development underscores Assam's focus on enhancing urban infrastructure while ensuring sustainable and efficient resource management. Once operational, the project is expected to set a benchmark for similar initiatives across the state.