Forum flags ‘selective probe’ in APSC scam, questions missing scripts & inaction

Guwahati, Jan 2: Alleging serious lapses, selective disclosure and missing evidence in the ongoing investigation into the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam, the forum Fight Against Injustice of APSC on Friday said the probe has failed to place crucial materials before the court, raising questions over its fairness and transparency.

In a press release, the forum said concerns resurfaced during recent court proceedings when it emerged that answer scripts of only 56 candidates were sent for forensic examination, despite earlier claims that scripts of 74 candidates would be examined.

Manas Pratim Baruah, administrator of Fight Against Injustice of APSC, said the issue was highlighted not by activists but by previously accused individuals themselves during court hearings.

“Only 56 answer scripts have been returned when there were claims of submitting 74. The obvious question is about where are the remaining nearly 20 scripts?” Baruah said.

He further pointed out that despite names appearing in loose tabulation sheets recovered from the residence of former APSC chairman Rakesh Pal, seven officials continue to remain in service.

According to the forum, nine loose tabulation sheets seized from Pal’s residence contained names and roll numbers of several candidates, many of whom were arrested earlier, yet seven individuals named in the same documents are still holding senior administrative posts.

The forum alleged that the answer sheets, mark sheets, forensic reports and tabulation records related to these candidates have not been submitted before the court so far.

Those named include ACS officers Dipan Barman, Saptati Aideu and Mrinal Bora; APS officers Bhaskar Ojha and Hemen Das; DTO Arun Kumar Bora; and Superintendent of Taxes Nirmali Bora.

Baruah also claimed that some of the individuals are related to one another, raising concerns of possible shielding and selective action.

“These developments point towards a larger nexus within the APSC scam,” he said, questioning repeated assertions by the government about ensuring fair and transparent recruitment.

“While the government often highlights that around 1.5 lakh appointments have been made during its tenure, the real question is whether the recruitment process itself was fair and transparent,” Baruah said.

The forum further criticised the state government for failing to bring the investigation to a logical conclusion, alleging that the prolonged and allegedly selective probe is eroding public trust.

Once a scandal that shook Assam and led to widespread outrage, the APSC scam, the forum claimed, is now gradually losing credibility due to unresolved questions and perceived inconsistencies in the investigation process.