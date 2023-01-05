Former Tripura CM criticises Centre’s policies

Silchar, Jan 4: Former Chief Minister of Tripura and CPI (M) politburo member Manik Sarkar lashed hard at the BJP government alleging that the government lacks definite and pro-people policies and strategies which would boost the economy of the country.

Addressing a public meeting at Narsingtola field organised by the CPI(M) Cachar district committee here on Wednesday, Sarkar said, “the government is waving the loans of the corporate houses by collecting taxes from the common people, which is affecting the people of the country at large.

"Instead, the Government should come up with beneficial policies to enhance the purchasing power of the common man by creating more employment opportunities, investments for strengthening economic infrastructure in the rural areas, while the global oil price even in countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan has shown a dipping trend, we are facing inflated rates of petroleum prices," he said.