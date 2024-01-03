Former Principal Controller Nanda Babu Singh Granted Bail in APSC scam case

Guwahati, Jan 3: With six officers being arrested in connection with the APSC cash-for-job scam, the former principal controller of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations, Nanda Babu Singh, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the scam, was granted bail by a special court on Tuesday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Nanda Babu Singh and other officers in connection with the cash-for-job scam.

It may be mentioned that Nanda Babu Singh was detained from his Silchar residence on December 11 and he was arrested after interrogation for two consecutive days.